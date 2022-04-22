Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rising in Delhi, says Maha Dy CM; bats for voluntary use of masks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional.During the day, Delhi logged 1,042 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, while two people died of the infection, taking the tally there to 18,72,699 and toll to 26,164.This was a rise from the 965 cases and one death recorded a day earlier there.The danger of COVID-19 is not over completely.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:13 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional.

During the day, Delhi logged 1,042 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, while two people died of the infection, taking the tally there to 18,72,699 and toll to 26,164.

This was a rise from the 965 cases and one death recorded a day earlier there.

''The danger of COVID-19 is not over completely. The situation in Delhi is changing. And once the virus spreads in one state, it won't take much time for it to spread in other states,'' Pawar told reporters here.

'''We have removed all restrictions on masks but those who want to wear it like me can do so. However, this is voluntary and optional,'' he added.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 121 cases, including 68 in Mumbai.

