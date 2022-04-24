Increasing Covid-19 infections ‘worrying signs’ for South Africa: health minister

South Africa has seen ''worrying signs'' of a daily spike in Covid-19 infections over the last week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said, as he expressed hope that an increase in the number of cases won't be disruptive enough to divert the country's vaccination programme.

Updating the parliamentary portfolio committee on health on Friday, Phaahla said the government will first monitor the surge more closely before taking any steps to address it.

''Over the past few days, we have seen worrying signs of a rise in the level of Covid-19 infections. We hope this will not go higher. We are monitoring the situation and will report back to the committee and the public once we have seen the trend. We need to give it a little more time to see how it is going to behave," he said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported over 4,000 new daily infections for the two consecutive days, twice the number of cases reported a day before.

There were also 12 Covid-related deaths, bringing the total number of people who have succumbed to the pandemic to 100,298 in the country.

The new positivity rate of 15.8 per cent is a three-month high for South Africa, which earlier this month removed the state of disaster put in place for over two years since the start of the pandemic.

Onerous restrictions on public gatherings and the wearing of masks were eased or removed entirely in some cases, raising concerns over widespread complacency among citizens.

But health authorities said there was no reason for alarm yet, with scientists having predicted the fifth wave due to start now as the winter season starts.

"This may be a minor flare-up. The fifth wave will come from a different variant and will come later. But it may be that there is sufficient virulence or aggressiveness within this variant and enough transmissibility in passing it on amongst us from one to the other for it to cause more infections," Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Nicholas Crisp told the national public broadcaster SABC.

Crisp said that although the numbers were still small, there were now again people being hospitalised, especially young people and children, besides mostly unvaccinated people.

"We have warned repeatedly that just thinking that you may have wide virus immunity because there is wide virus immunity in the community is insufficient. We don't know how long those antibodies last and we don't know how protective they are. What we do know is that repeated exposure to the vaccines through vaccination programmes does help to get a better-remembered immunity," he said.

Crisp encouraged people to get vaccinated, including a booster for those who have had their first doses and not wait until the current spike becomes a possible wave.

Scientists also expressed concern that with many cases of the virus not being diagnosed, the latest positivity rate could be a sign of just how rapidly Covid-19 infections are suddenly spreading again.

But the government has said that its vaccination programmes and the fact that as many as 80 per cent of South Africans are believed to have had Covid-19 already would ease the impact of any new wave.

"We hope that even if there is a rise as we go into winter, it will not be disruptive enough to divert us from our programme," Phaahla said as he presented this department's budget for the new fiscal year.

Phaahla outlined how the budget would primarily be used for the next two years to contain the virus, including extended vaccination rollouts.

"We hope there will be more stability in that the pandemic will be better contained. There is hope from the experience of the last quarter of the last financial year, with the advent of the Omicron variant," he said.

