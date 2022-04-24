Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 52 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 52 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the state Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 52 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the state Health Department on Sunday. With this, the active cases in the last 24 hours stand at 334 which stood at 310 on Saturday.

As many as 28 COVID patients recovered from the infection during this period. The total number of recoveries in the state since the onset of the pandemic rose to 34,15,193. No COVID patient lost life in the 24 hours.

As many as 18,858 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID samples tested to date is 6,60,55,191. Meanwhile, India recorded 2,593 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.59 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

