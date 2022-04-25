Left Menu

Ask devotees to strictly follow Covid guidelines: Mathura admin to temples

The Mathura district administration on Monday directed temple authorities to ensure that devotees follow COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of rising cases in the neighbouring districts. Mathura Covid cell in-charge Bhudev Singh said the duo has been isolated at their home.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:44 IST
The Mathura district administration on Monday directed temple authorities to ensure that devotees follow COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of rising cases in the neighboring districts. A large number of devotees are coming to Mathura every day from the Delhi-NCR region. Their numbers reach thousands, especially during weekends, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. In such a situation, it is very important to follow Covid's appropriate behavior like the use of masks and social distancing. Along with cleanliness in temples, sanitization work should also be done regularly, he said.

"Devotees should be asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines," Chahal asserted. The order comes after a mother-son duo tested positive for the virus after they returned from a function in Ghaziabad. Mathura Covid cell in-charge Bhudev Singh said the duo has been isolated at their home. On Sunday, 213 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Uttar Pradesh, with Gautam Buddh Nagar reporting the maximum 98 cases followed by 56 in Ghaziabad, 15 in Agra, and 10 cases in Lucknow.

