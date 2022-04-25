One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry

Puducherry reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday pushing the overall active cases in the Union Territory to four, a senior health department official said.

The department tested 25 samples in the last 24 hours and found one person to be coronavirus positive.

While three of the four new cases were in home quarantine, the remaining one patient was in hospital, Health Director G Sriramulu said in a release.

JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal (60) who returned from Delhi on April 23 tested positive and has since been recuperating in home quarantine, he said.

The solitary case of viral infection reported on Monday belonged to Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, the Director of Health said.

The department has so far tested 22,33,328 samples and found 18,78,194 of them to be negative, the Director said.

The overall caseload in Puducherry was 1,65.781 and the total recoveries were 1,63,815.

The test positivity rate shot up to 4 per cent, while the fatalities and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The department has so far administered 16,75,276 doses which comprised 9,62,864 first doses, 6,93,391 second doses and 19,021 booster doses, Sriramulu said.

