Bengal logs 19 new Covid-19 cases

West Bengal logged 19 coronavirus cases on Monday while 25 persons recovered from the infection, a state health department bulletin said. The Covid caseload has gone up to 20,18,031 while 19,96,581 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. The state had reported 41 fresh infections on Sunday. With no fresh fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll remained at 21,201, it said. The number of active cases in the state as of Monday is 249. In the past 24 hours, 5,729 samples were tested taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,50,00,313, it added. PTI SCH MM MM

