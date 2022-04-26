Telangana CM lays foundation stone for 3 super speciality medical institutes in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The three TIMS hospitals would be built in the Erragadda, Alwal, and Kothapet areas of Hyderabad.

The facility in Erragadda will be built on a 60-acre land parcel and this 14 storied hospital is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore. Each hospital will have 1,000 beds to provide speciality and super-speciality patient care services. Along with treatment, super speciality courses will be provided at the three TIMS along with nursing and para-medical courses.

Once the TIMS in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda is inaugurated, Hyderabad will have hospitals on all four sides as TIMS-Gachibowli is already operational. "Will further strengthen medical services from all the directions in Hyderabad", said KCR in Alwal.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that medical services will be available to the poor in Telangana. On Tuesday, CM KCR laid the foundation of the multi-super speciality hospitals at Kothapet (LB Nagar), Erragadda Chest Hospital (Sainath Nagar) and Alwal in Hyderabad city. Addressed the gathering after laying the foundation stone for super speciality hospitals in Alwal, KCR said, "We will further strengthen the medical system in the state and provide medical services to Hyderabad from all directions," he said.

The CM said that the number of beds and facilities in rural hospitals has increased. He said that 6,000 beds are going to be increased in the hospitals in Hyderabad, Not only that. KCR assured people that special ambulances would be set up. (ANI)

