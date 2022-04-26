COVID-19: Seven new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh death; active tally at 27

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,248, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said.

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.14 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,187 after three patients completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 27 active cases, he said.

''Raipur and Bilaspur were among the seven districts which recorded one case each. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 21 districts. Also, as on Tuesday, no active cases existed in 14 districts,'' the official said.

With 4,911 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,24,546, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,248, new cases 7, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,187, active cases 27, total tests 1,76,24,546.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)