Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief's health 'stable': Medanta

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:19 IST
The condition of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief admitted here at a private hospital improved on Wednesday and was said to be stable.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, 83, suffers from a chronic kidney disease and was brought to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow from Ayodhya on Sunday due to a urinary tract infection and weakness.

''His condition has improved and is stable. He has been kept under the close supervision of the Critical Care and Urology team,'' Medanta medical director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is in-charge of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

