COVID-19: Five new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh death; active tally at 28

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,253, while no new death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.11 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose at 11,38,191 after four people completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 28 active cases, he said.

''Raipur and Durg recorded two cases each followed by one in Rajnandgaon district. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 25 districts. As on Wednesday, no active cases existed in 14 districts in the state,'' the official said.

With 4,662 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,29,208, he added.

