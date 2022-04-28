China stocks rise on government vow to stabilise jobs, stimulus hopes

China stocks rose on Thursday after Premier Li Keqiang vowed to stabilise employment and revive disrupted supply chains, while a further drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases implied the worst of might be over, rekindling hopes of more policy support. The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 3,910.07 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 2,965.56.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.2% to 20,190.06. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% to 6,874.84. ** Daily coronavirus caseload dropped for a fifth straight day. Mainland China reported 11,367 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, down from 14,298 new cases a day earlier.

** Traders were closely watching if Beijing can successfully arrest a severe outbreak and avert a Shanghai-like lockdown, as the capital city closed some public spaces and rolled out three rounds of mass testing this week across a number of districts. ** To create more jobs, China will promote healthy development of its platform economy, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li.

** China will also tackle bottlenecks in supply chains affected by COVID by easing congestion at ports and airports and restoring delivery services, according to the meeting. ** "It's still too early for policymakers to give up the 5% growth bottom line for this year," economists at Macquarie Capital said in a note. "Once the current COVID wave is under control, they will likely double down policy supports to make up for the loss from lockdowns."

** Real estate developers and banks rose 2% and 1.6%, respectively, while energy stocks gained 3.7% and liquor makers added 2.4%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong climbed 0.7% following Premier Li's pledge, with index heavyweight Alibaba Group rising 3.7% to be the biggest boost for the Hang Seng Index.

