COVID-19: Punjab reports 27 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:35 IST
Punjab on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,538, according to the state's medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll figure at 17,748, it said.

So far this month, the state has recorded 447 cases with four deaths.

There were 178 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported eight, followed by seven in Mohali and four in Jalandhar.

Twenty patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,41,612, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported eleven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 92,041. The number of active cases was 65.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city. The toll figure stood at 1,165, the bulletin said.

