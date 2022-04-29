Left Menu

Bengal records 34 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal recorded fresh 34 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 20,18,153, a state health department bulletin said.

Twenty-one people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative number of people who have recovered from the disease to 19,96,651, the bulletin said. Fifty-two COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Wednesday.

With no coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, the total number of deaths stood at 21,201.

The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent and the positivity rate for the day at 0.33 per cent.

While 10,253 samples were tested for the day, the total number of such clinical examinations to diagnose the infection went up to 2,50,29,651.

Of the total 301 active cases as of Thursday, 21 were currently under treatment at hospitals.

During the day, as many as 73,064 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. PTI SUS MM MM

