NTAGI panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccination drive for 12-17 age group

The NTAGIs Standing Technical Sub-Committee which met on Friday has recommended that the vaccine can be used for 12-17 years age group, an official source said.Serum Institute of India SII Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting for Covovaxs inclusion in the immunisation drive for those 12 years and above.Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and was waiting for directions to supply it to the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI has recommended the inclusion of the Serum Institute's Covovax in the national COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged 12 to 17 years, sources said on Friday.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergencies in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

''The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) had earlier reviewed data related to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee which met on Friday has recommended that the vaccine can be used for the 12-17 years age group,'' an official source said.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting Covovax's inclusion in the immunization drive for those 12 years and above.

Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and was waiting for directions to supply it to the Centre. However, the price of the vaccine for the government was not mentioned.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

