Telangana Health Minister lays foundation stone for nursing college in Banswada

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao and speaker of the state legislative Assembly Srinivas Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for a nursing college in Banswada, Nizamabad district. Speaking at the event, Rao hailed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that it has proved the Opposition wrong on many fronts but especially on the possibility of the Kaleshwaram project.

"The Opposition had alleged corruption in the state projects but failed to show any proof. The huge projects built here nowhere in the country have been built. This is a testament to the sincerity of the Chief Minister," he added. Alleging that during the tenure of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party in united Andhra Pradesh, the Nizam Sagar dam was dried up, the health minister said that the TRS party was the "only one that was providing water to farmers and drinking water to the people of the state".

The health minister also asked the health officials to avoid unnecessary C-section surgeries which can lead to health issues in both mothers and newborn children. He further asked ASHA workers and health officials to give counseling to the family members so that they have a normal delivery. Rao also said that new doctors will be sanctioned for Banswada hospital and a new postmortem room will be built.

He also lauded the Anganwadi teachers and Auxiliary nurse-midwives for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)