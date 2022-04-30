China's Shanghai reports 47 new COVID-related deaths for April 29
China's eastern financial hub Shanghai reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths on April 29, down from 52 a day earlier, the local government said on Saturday.
The city recorded 8,932 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 29, versus 9,545 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.
Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 1,249, down from 5,487 the previous day.
