China's Shanghai reports 47 new COVID-related deaths for April 29

China's eastern financial hub Shanghai reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths on April 29, down from 52 a day earlier, the local government said on Saturday.

The city recorded 8,932 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 29, versus 9,545 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 1,249, down from 5,487 the previous day.

