Karnataka clocks 104 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Karnataka on Sunday logged 104 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the total infection count and toll to 39.47 lakh and 40,060 respectively.Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 93 while Vijayapura reported three cases, two each in Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural, and one each in Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.The lone death was reported in Mysuru.There were zero infections and fatalities in 22 districts of the state.According to a health department bulletin, 108 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,05,844 till date.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:56 IST
The positivity rate for the day was 0.98 per cent, while case fatality rate was 0.96 per cent.

As many as 10,566 tests were conducted, those included 8,534 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till date is 6.59 crore.

