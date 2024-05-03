Left Menu

SRH's Nitish Reddy joins elite company of Warner, Head, Klaasen for a massive franchise record

Nitish accomplished this feat during his side's game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Hyderabad. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 76* in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 180.95.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy joined an elite company on Thursday, with the most number of sixes in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings by a batter of his franchise. Nitish accomplished this feat during his side's game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Hyderabad.

The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 76* in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 180.95. It is the highest number of sixes in an IPL innings by an SRH batter. He has tied with Australian legend David Warner (eight sixes in knock of 126* against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017), Manish Pandey (eight sixes in knock of 83 against RR in IPL 2020), Heinrich Klaasen (eight sixes in a knock of 63 against KKR in IPL 2024) and Travis Head (eight sixes in a knock of 102 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024).

In seven matches and six innings this season, Nitish has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 154.22, with two half-centuries. His best score is 76*. He has also taken three wickets. This pace-bowling batting all-rounder has been impressive this season for SRH, his second season with the Orange Army. He only got to play two games last season and got a few overs to bowl. Coming to the match, SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. After a slow start, opener Travis Head (58 in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and all-rounder Nitish Reddy injected some momentum into the innings with a 96-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the back end of the innings, Nitish, who made an unbeaten 76* in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes, got fine support from Heinrich Klaasen, who overcame a brief slump in form to make an unbeaten 42 in 19 balls, with three fours and three sixes to guide SRH to 201/3 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (2/39) and Sandeep Sharma (1/31) were among the wickets for RR. In the run-chase, RR lost two quick wickets for just one run. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (77 in 49 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) brought RR into the game with a 133-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the end, Rovman Powell (27 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) almost won it for his side, but was trapped lbw on the last ball with two runs needed. SRH secured a last-ball one-run win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH and got the 'Player of the Match' award. Skipper Pat Cummins and T Natrajan also secured two wickets. RR is at the top with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. SRH is in the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

