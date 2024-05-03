BJP's Dilip Ghosh defends Bengal Governor amid molestation allegations, calls out 'TMC politics'

Defending West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in the alleged molestation case, former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that this matter is a ploy of "TMC politics" and questioned how low the ruling Bengal party will stoop to insult those holding constitutional posts. "This is nothing new. This is TMC's politics. I don't know how low they will stoop. TMC is busy insulting the President, PM, Home Minister, now the Governor, and even the husband of a woman justice in our state. This is their way of politics. Now it is time for them to go," Dilip Ghosh told ANI.

Following allegations, the Bengal governor issued a statement on Thursday banning the entry of the police and Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore "defamation and anti-constitutional media statements." "For defamation and anti-constitutional media statements against Governor, a junior gubernatorial appointee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Department of Finance has been banned entry into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore," the order said.

It further said that the governor has also been instructed that he will not participate in any function attended by the minister. "The Attorney General of India has been contacted for further advice on further legal steps against the Minister," the order added.

An employee at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday alleged that she was sexually harassed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The woman approached the Hare Street police in Kolkata and lodged a complaint against the Bengal governor. Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said that the Governor has "sabotaged the reputation of his post and his chair". "We are utterly shocked. The same Governor who reached Sandeshkhali talking about women's rights has now been involved in a rather shameful incident. He has sabotaged the reputation of his post and his chair. The victim is a staff member at the Raj Bhavan," Panja said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Dilip Ghosh further said that people in Bengal want freedom from Mamata Banerjee's government. "Prime Minister Modi will address three election rallies in the state. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers and the public. People are seeking freedom from the TMC government. There is an administrative failure. Anti-social and anti-national activities are on the rise. Scams and corruption in sectors like education and health have also increased. Thousands of people are affected. The people of West Bengal are sad and their image has also been tarnished," he said.

Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

