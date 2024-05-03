Left Menu

BJP's Dilip Ghosh defends Bengal Governor amid molestation allegations, calls out 'TMC politics'

Defending West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in the alleged molestation case, former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that this matter is a ploy of "TMC politics" and questioned how low the ruling Bengal party will stoop to insult those holding constitutional posts.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 10:08 IST
BJP's Dilip Ghosh defends Bengal Governor amid molestation allegations, calls out 'TMC politics'
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in the alleged molestation case, former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that this matter is a ploy of "TMC politics" and questioned how low the ruling Bengal party will stoop to insult those holding constitutional posts. "This is nothing new. This is TMC's politics. I don't know how low they will stoop. TMC is busy insulting the President, PM, Home Minister, now the Governor, and even the husband of a woman justice in our state. This is their way of politics. Now it is time for them to go," Dilip Ghosh told ANI.

Following allegations, the Bengal governor issued a statement on Thursday banning the entry of the police and Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore "defamation and anti-constitutional media statements." "For defamation and anti-constitutional media statements against Governor, a junior gubernatorial appointee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Department of Finance has been banned entry into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore," the order said.

It further said that the governor has also been instructed that he will not participate in any function attended by the minister. "The Attorney General of India has been contacted for further advice on further legal steps against the Minister," the order added.

An employee at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday alleged that she was sexually harassed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The woman approached the Hare Street police in Kolkata and lodged a complaint against the Bengal governor. Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said that the Governor has "sabotaged the reputation of his post and his chair". "We are utterly shocked. The same Governor who reached Sandeshkhali talking about women's rights has now been involved in a rather shameful incident. He has sabotaged the reputation of his post and his chair. The victim is a staff member at the Raj Bhavan," Panja said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Dilip Ghosh further said that people in Bengal want freedom from Mamata Banerjee's government. "Prime Minister Modi will address three election rallies in the state. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers and the public. People are seeking freedom from the TMC government. There is an administrative failure. Anti-social and anti-national activities are on the rise. Scams and corruption in sectors like education and health have also increased. Thousands of people are affected. The people of West Bengal are sad and their image has also been tarnished," he said.

Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024