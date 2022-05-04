Left Menu

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 6 new cases, no fresh death

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:40 IST
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 6 new cases, no fresh death
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,294, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.15 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose at 11,38,215 after two people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 45 active cases, he said.

''Of the new cases, Bilaspur alone recorded four. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 25 districts,'' the official said.

With 4,059 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,53,632, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,294, new cases 6, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,215, active cases 45, today tests 4,059, total tests 1,76,53,632.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
Don't miss these two potentially active meteor showers in May 2022

Don't miss these two potentially active meteor showers in May 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022