S.Korea plans to provide COVID vaccine to North

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

South Korea plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to the North, President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said on Friday, a day after the neighboring country confirmed its first outbreak of coronavirus.

"We will discuss detailed plans for assistance with North Korea," Yoon's spokesperson said in a statement.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

