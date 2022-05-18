Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar Islands become COVID-free again

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago stood at 10,039.Altogether, 9,910 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection.The administration has tested over 7.30 lakh samples for COVID-19, and the positivity ratio stood at 1.37 per cent, he said.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 18-05-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 09:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Andaman and Nicobar Islands became COVID-free again as the lone patient was cured of the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The patient was discharged on Tuesday, he said. ''Earlier, the active case count in the archipelago hit zero on April 30. Since May 6, three coronavirus patients were detected in the Union Territory and all of them recuperated from the disease. Now there is no active case," the official said. The coronavirus tally in the archipelago stood at 10,039.

Altogether, 9,910 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection.

The administration has tested over 7.30 lakh samples for COVID-19, and the positivity ratio stood at 1.37 percent, he said. Altogether 6,78,927 beneficiaries above 18 years of age have been vaccinated so far in the Union Territory. At least 23,464 people in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been inoculated, while 12,092 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the jab. As many as 22,682 people got the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

