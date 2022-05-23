Left Menu

BA.4 variant patient fully recovered, no spread in TN, says Health Secy

4 sub lineage variant has fully recovered and this strain has not spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu, state Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said on Monday.The teenager, among the family of four who was infected with the contagion, did not have any travel history.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:41 IST
BA.4 variant patient fully recovered, no spread in TN, says Health Secy
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's first case of covid-19 Omicron BA. 4 sub lineage variant is a teenager and a part of a four-member family with no travel history and had taken two jabs of the vaccine against the virus.

The 19-year-old college student from neighbouring Chengalpattu district, who had contracted Omicron BA. 4 sub lineage variant has fully recovered and this strain has not spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu, state Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said on Monday.

The teenager, among the family of four who was infected with the contagion, did not have any travel history. Epidemiologically it has not been detected how this particular strain, infected her, he said.

''Probably, the strain could have been circulating around. Her's is the only case in the state. She has fully recovered,'' Dr Radhakrishnan told PTI.

Interestingly, her mother, aged 45, who along with her daughter developed a mild flu like illness on May 4, voluntarily underwent RT-PCR test at a private lab, and had BA.2 sub-lineage while her daughter had BA.4 variant. Both were caused by the Omicron variant of SARS CoV-2. The BA.2 is the predominant variant reported in 73 percent of the samples sequenced for Whole Genomic Sequencing (WGS) of covid-19 samples in Tamil Nadu. The recent clusters in IIT Madras and Sri Sathya Sai Medical College were due to the BA.2 variant of Omicron.

''Both the mother and daughter self-quarantined and recovered in three days,'' Dr Radhakrishnan said and added that the government of India had announced that BA. 4 is not a cause of panic.

The girl's father and grandmother did not have symptoms. Three among this family residing in a gated community at Navalur, OMR, Chengalpattu district, had completed 2 doses of the vaccine while the grandmother had taken a single shot. The samples of mother and daughter were sent to NEERI, Nagpur on May 13 for WGS and the results were obtained on May 19. On Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had said the teen had been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022