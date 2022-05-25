Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 6 asymptomatic cases for May 24
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-05-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 05:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing recorded 41 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 24, unchanged from a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, citing official data.
Asymptomatic cases fell to six from seven the previous day, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
