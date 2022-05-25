Left Menu

Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 6 asymptomatic cases for May 24

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-05-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 05:26 IST
Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 6 asymptomatic cases for May 24
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing recorded 41 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 24, unchanged from a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, citing official data.

Asymptomatic cases fell to six from seven the previous day, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022