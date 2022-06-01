Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 20, will increase further - deputy minister

Cases of monkeypox in Italy have risen to 20 and are set to increase further in the coming days, the country's deputy health minister said on Wednesday. "We have 20 cases in Italy, 19 are all people who have traveled where there has been a chain of contagion and perhaps - this has not yet been confirmed - only one case occurred as a second contagion," Pierpaolo Sileri told Rai Radio 1.

"There is an incubation period of a couple of weeks, it is clear that we will have more in the coming days," he added. Over 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 300 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

