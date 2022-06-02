Left Menu

Federal agency to review FDA response to baby formula recall

The review, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, according to a notice posted on its website on Thursday. Lawmakers grilled FDA officials last week over what they saw as a lack of urgency in the agency's response to complaints about possible baby formula contamination at the Michigan plant. The FDA said on May 19 it expects the plant to re-open within one or two weeks.

A federal agency will start a review if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) properly conducted its inspection of Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant and oversaw baby formula recalls that led to severe shortages in the United States. The review, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, according to a notice posted on its website on Thursday.

Lawmakers grilled FDA officials last week over what they saw as a lack of urgency in the agency's response to complaints about possible baby formula contamination at the Michigan plant. The FDA started its inspection of the plant in late January following reports of bacterial infections in babies potentially linked to Abbott's formula.

Abbott subsequently closed the plant and recalled baby formula made there, deepening a nationwide shortage that has left parents scrambling to feed their babies. The FDA said on May 19 it expects the plant to re-open within one or two weeks.

