Mumbai sees 763 COVID-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 763 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above 700, taking the infection caseload here to 10,68,008, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,567, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was the highest since February 4, when the figure was 846, and was a rise from the 704 reported on Thursday and 739 on Wednesday, he pointed out.

The 763 cases have been detected from 9,896 tests, which puts the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 7.7 per cent.

He said the recovery count had increased by 352 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,44,706, leaving the city with an active caseload of 3,735.

Only 37 of the 763 new cases needed hospitalisation, with just one among them requiring oxygen support, the official said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the growth rate in cases between May 27 and June 2 was 0.043 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 1,576 days.

It also revealed that the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the city was now 1,71,64,916.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

