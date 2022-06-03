Thane sees 178 cases, tally touches 7,10,586

The COVID-19 tally in Thane reached 7,10,586 after 178 cases were detected on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 11,895, an official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stands at 1,63,612 and the number of people who have succumbed to the infection so far was 3,407.

