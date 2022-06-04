Two new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Ladakh's coronavirus tally increased to 28,271 on Saturday as two more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The fresh cases were detected in Leh, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228 -- 168 deaths from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at eight. So far, 28,038 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Ladakh, the officials said.

