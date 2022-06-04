Left Menu

Kidney ailments can be prevented by adopting good lifestyle: Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 20:18 IST
Kidney-related diseases can be prevented by adopting good lifestyle, former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of a hospital here specialising in nephrology and urology departments.

''Epitome Kidney Urology Institute & Lions Hospital with its state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly experienced doctors and healthcare professionals will provide much-needed comprehensive nephrology and urology services in one location,'' the hospital said in a statement.

It is the ''first such hospital in Delhi-NCR'' focused on nephrology and urology, the hospital authorities claimed.

''Kidney ailments are quite difficult to diagnose and once they start advancing things become so tough for the patients unless managed under expert care. I also feel food is a medicine for every disease. Kidney ailment can be prevented by adopting good lifestyle. Prevention and early detection is the cure,'' Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement.

The 80-bed facility has a round-the-clock emergency unit, critical care unit, 30-bed dialysis centre equipped with state-of-the-art haemodialysis machines, among other facilities, it said.

