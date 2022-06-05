Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:10 IST
Four fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,54,280 on Sunday as four more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752.

The officials said all the fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division -- three in Jammu district and one in Rajouri district.

There are 58 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,470 people have recovered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

