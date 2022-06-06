Left Menu

Infosys Foundation launches four mobile medical laboratories in rural Karnataka

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Infosys' philanthropic and CSR arm, Infosys Foundation, has launched four mobile laboratories to provide cost-effective medical services to the rural population of Karnataka.

Called 'Lab Built on Wheels', the mobile medical laboratories will curb the spread of communicable diseases primarily among the rural population of Karnataka. Each mobile lab is equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy, and a minimal invasive emergency care unit.

"We have always embraced our responsibility to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities we work in. This is part of a continuous effort by Infosys Foundation to ensure that the underprivileged people in India have affordable, on-time access to clean, hygienic, and appropriate medical treatment and healthcare. We are grateful to the state government for their support and appreciation," said Krish Shankar - Executive Vice President, Group HR Head, Infosys & Trustee, Infosys Foundation.

Infosys Foundation had signed an MoU with Rotary Bangalore Southwest Charitable Trust (Rotary Trust), to support with a grant of Rs 4 crores to make these mobile labs. The latter had collaborated with Saicorp Health Technologies (SHTPL) who have set up these labs in accordance with BSL level 2 safety standards.

Infosys Foundation and Rotary Trust handed the mobile medical laboratories to the Hon'ble Government of Karnataka in the presence of Sri. Basavaraj Bommai, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka.

