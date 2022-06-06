Left Menu

One new COVID-19 case in Andamans

At least 23,540 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 25,610 have so far got the precautionary jab.At least 12,731 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.40 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.36 per cent, he added.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:55 IST
One new COVID-19 case in Andamans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported a new coronavirus case, pushing the tally to 10,049, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh patient has a travel history, he said.

The death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

One person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the Union Territory to 9,917, the official said.

Altogether 3,40,064 people have been inoculated with both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,540 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunized and 25,610 have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 12,731 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.40 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.36 percent, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

