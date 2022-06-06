Left Menu

At 676, Mumbai's daily COVID-19 tally falls below 700 after five days

Of them, five patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.Currently, out of the total 24,601 COVID-19 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 219 beds remain occupied.With 318 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,45,727.The overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.066 per cent between May 30 and June 5.

Mumbai's daily graph of COVID-19 cases fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before. No fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin said.

Mumbai's overall tally of cases now stands at 10,70,534 and the COVID-19 death toll is 19,569.

The metropolis has 5,238 active cases as of Monday. Mumbai had witnessed daily cases in the range of 704 to 961 between June 1 to 5.

Mumbai's case positivity rate has reached close to 0.098 per cent, the bulletin said.

With 6,897 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far in the metropolis mounted to 1,71,90,848, it said. On Sunday, 8,778 tests were conducted in Mumbai.

The doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,051 days, as per the bulletin.

Of the 676 new patients, 622 are asymptomatic while 54 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, five patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Currently, out of the total 24,601 COVID-19 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 219 beds remain occupied.

With 318 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,45,727.

The overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.066 per cent between May 30 and June 5.

