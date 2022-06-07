Left Menu

Ladakh reports one fresh COVID-19 case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2022
Ladakh reports one fresh COVID-19 case
Ladakh on Tuesday reported one fresh COVID-19 case that pushed its tally to 28,272, officials said.

The latest case was detected in Leh, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228 -- 168 deaths from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

There are seven active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh. So far, 28,038 patients have recovered from the viral disease in the union territory, the officials said.

