* China's exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in May as factories reopened and supply chain disruptions calmed after Shanghai began to emerge from a lockdown, while imports also likely rose, a Reuters poll showed. * The Universal Beijing Resort will reopen on June 15 after being closed for more than a month to comply with China's COVID-19 prevention measures, but it will cap the number of visitors at no more than 75% of capacity.

* North Korea on Wednesday reported more than 54,610 new people showing fever symptoms amid the reclusive nation's first-ever COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said. EUROPE

* Poland hopes to get up to about $2.81 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds from the European Union this year, the finance minister told news agency ISBnews, after Brussels cleared the way for Warsaw to receive the money. * Tourism is rebounding more quickly in Portugal than in some parts of Europe, but the number of foreign visitors this year is still expected to lag the 2019 pre-pandemic record, the country's hotel association AHP said.

AMERICAS * Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the agency authorize Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults.

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * The European Investment Bank has committed 75 million euros ($80 million) to finance the construction of a new facility in Senegal that will produce COVID-19 and other vaccines for use across Africa.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * New data presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago suggests that blood cancer patients have strong T-cell responses to COVID-19 vaccines despite a significantly weaker antibody response to the shots than patients with solid tumors.

* Pfizer Inc said it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan's economy shrank slightly less than initially reported in the first quarter, as private consumption remained resilient in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections and companies rebuilt their stock, offsetting a drop in business spending.

