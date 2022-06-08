COVID-19: Maha reports 2,701 new cases, highest in nearly 4 months; active count nears 10,000-mark

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, but did not report any fatality, while the active caseload inched closer to the 10,000-mark at 9,806, the health department said. As compared to Tuesday, the state witnessed 820 more cases. It had recorded 1,881 cases the previous day.

On February 17, the state had recorded 2,797 cases, but the caseload started going down gradually after that. With the fresh cases, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866.

Mumbai recorded 1,765 cases, which constitutes over 60 per cent of the state's overall tally for the day. The metropolis reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases after January 26, when the city had logged 1,858 new cases and 13 fatalities.

Maharashtra's active cases stand at 9,806. Nandurbar, Gondia and Yavatmal do not have any active case at present, it said.

This is for the third consecutive day that the state did not record any death linked to the infection. The state's fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

The health department said that 1,327 people recovered from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count in the state to 77,41,143.

It said that 42,018 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 8,11,54,970. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,98,815, new cases: 2,701, death toll: 11,47,866, active cases: 9,806, tests conducted so far: 8,11,54,970.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)