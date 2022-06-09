Left Menu

One new COVID-19 case in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 09-06-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 09:50 IST
One new COVID-19 case in Andamans
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,053 on Thursday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has six active cases, while 9,918 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.42 lakh samples and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022