One new COVID-19 case in Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,053 on Thursday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has six active cases, while 9,918 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.42 lakh samples and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.

