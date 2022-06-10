Left Menu

Goa sees 77 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 431

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:55 IST
Goa sees 77 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 431
Representative Image
Goa on Friday reported 77 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,46,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 3,832, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 47 to touch 2,42,073, leaving the coastal state with an active caseload of 431, he added.

With 1,117 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 19,59,695, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,46,336, New cases 77, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,42,073, Active cases 431, Samples tested to date 19,59,695.

