China reports new 210 COVID cases for June 10 vs 151 day earlier

Mainland China reported 210 new coronavirus cases for June 10, of which 79 were symptomatic and 131 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,659 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-06-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 06:47 IST
Mainland China reported 210 new coronavirus cases for June 10, of which 79 were symptomatic and 131 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That was up from 151 new cases a day earlier - 45 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,659 cases with symptoms. The capital Beijing reported 36 new local symptomatic cases, compared with seven a day earlier, and 25 new local asymptomatic cases versus one the previous day.

Shanghai reported seven new local symptomatic cases, compared with six a day earlier, and nine new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day.

