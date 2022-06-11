Left Menu

Beijing bar-linked COVID outbreak 'explosive' in nature -govt spokesman

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2022
Beijing's recent outbreak of COVID-19 that has been linked to bars in the capital is "explosive" in nature, widespread in scope and complex, a Beijing government spokesman said in a briefing on Saturday. The capital has reported 46 new local COVID cases on Saturday as of 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), health official Liu Xiaofeng said at the same briefing.

Of a total of 1,946 local COVID cases reported since April 22, a total of 115 cases were connected to the bar cluster, Liu said.

