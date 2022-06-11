Left Menu

Mumbai reports 1,745 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally crosses 10,000-mark

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:12 IST
Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,745 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said.

Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count increased by 888 to touch 10,49,326, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 10,047, up from 9,191 a day earlier, he said.

He said 14,227 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, due to which the overall number of tests went up to 1,72,74,399.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 97 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between June 4 and 10 was 0.122 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 561 days.

