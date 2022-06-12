Delhi reports 735 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

As many as 735 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 537 recoveries and three COVID-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Currently, 2442 COVID-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state are 1912798. While cumulative recovered patients stood at 18,84,135. The cumulative number of deaths stood at 26221. In the last 24 hours, 8,582 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in India, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 44,513, constituting 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases. So far, 195.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)