Left Menu

UP health minister makes surprise visit to Noida hospital, finds lapses

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 17:46 IST
UP health minister makes surprise visit to Noida hospital, finds lapses
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district hospital and ordered an inquiry after noticing lapses, officials said.

Pathak, who is also the deputy chief minister, reached the district hospital in Noida Sector 30 in the morning but found a need for better management of visitors at the facility which gets nearly 2,000 patients a day on an average, the officials said.

The minister, who is known to land at hospitals unannounced and often in the guise of an ordinary citizen, found during the inspection that some employees had marked their attendance in the register for future dates too, a senior district hospital official said.

''The minister sought an explanation from the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital and officials concerned over the irregularity after which he ordered an inquiry into the issue,'' said the official who wished not to be named.

During the surprise inspection, Pathak also noticed that the hospital was working with fewer doctors against the sanctioned strength.

The minister landed at the hospital unannounced when he was scheduled to be present at a programme in Meerut, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022