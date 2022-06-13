Left Menu

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted," Trudeau said in a tweet on Monday. Trudeau last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:49 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated. "I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted," Trudeau said in a tweet on Monday.

Trudeau last tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

