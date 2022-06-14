Left Menu

COVID-19: India records 6,594 fresh cases, six more fatalities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 14:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

With 6,594 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,32,36,695, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 50,548, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,24,777 with six more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.12 percent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,553 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in 24 hours, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.32 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, and the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020, and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year and the three-crore mark on June 23 last year.

Of the six new fatalities caused by the viral disease, two were reported from Assam, and one each was recorded in Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal.

