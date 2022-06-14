Sikkim reports three fresh COVID-19 cases

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,184 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All three new cases were recorded in East Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 13 active cases, while 37,969 people have recovered from the disease, 453 patients have succumbed to the disease, and 749 have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 3,39,829 samples for COVID-19, including 97 in the last 24 hours.

