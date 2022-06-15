Authorities in China's capital warned on Tuesday that a COVID-19 surge in cases linked to a 24-hour bar was critical and the city of 22 million was in a "race against time" to get to grips with its most serious outbreak since the pandemic began. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* China reported 235 new coronavirus cases for June 14, of which 77 were symptomatic and 158 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. * Beijing's authorities have launched an investigation into a 24-hour bar that they believe to be at the center of a cluster of several hundred COVID-19 cases in China's capital over the past few days, local media reported on Tuesday.

EUROPE * European Union governments are intensifying pressure on Pfizer and other COVID-19 vaccine makers to renegotiate contracts, warning millions of shots that are no longer needed could go to waste, according to EU officials and a document.

* Moderna plans to invest around 500 million euros ($520.60 million) in a new laboratory in Spain to boost its production of vaccines, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday. * Britain, one of the main opponents to waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, praised a draft agreement and expressed hope a deal would be reached at the World Trade Organization this week.

AMERICAS * Canada will suspend its requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and to work in the civil service from June 20, the federal government said on Tuesday, after provinces lifted most health restrictions in recent months.

* Actor Hugh Jackman has had to back out of performing in the Broadway show "The Music Man" for the next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. * Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its "Stones Sixty" European tour.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency reported, citing an official in the interior ministry.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday unanimously recommended that the agency authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 6 to 17 years of age.

* Pfizer said on Tuesday it would halt enrolment in a trial for its COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, in standard-risk patients after a study revealed the treatment was not effective in reducing symptoms in that group. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Over 90% of U.S. multinational firms surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai have cut their annual revenue projections in the wake of the city's grueling two-month lockdown, the business group said on Wednesday. * China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly, but consumption was still weak and underlined the challenge for policymakers amid the persistent drag from strict COVID-19 curbs.

