Autism - Why Early Diagnosis Can Help

How Autism Has Been Conventionally Diagnosed

Children that have autism have historically had to wait until they are seen by a doctor and their diagnosis is usually delayed. The repercussions of this mean that many children that have autism miss out on important interventions at an early age such as behavior aba therapy. The most common reason for this is that a lot of doctors don't want to diagnose children with the condition as they are concerned about the problems that can occur with labeling a child with autism when they are very young.

The result of this is that many young people that are presenting with autistic behaviors end up not being diagnosed until they are older and usually over the age of at least 3. Despite the child displaying signs that they may have autism from a much earlier age, the diagnosis is delayed. These children are usually put on a waiting list where the parents are told to wait and watch them as they grow up. This is said to be done to make sure that when the diagnosis is made, it won't change as time goes on.

Unfortunately, this can result in a child's autism diagnosis being delayed for over 5 years. In some cases, this may not be made until they have started attending school or when they are even older.

The Importance Of Early Diagnosis

Image Credit: Alex Green on Pexels

As more and more research is being done around autism as a condition, there is strong evidence is emerging that autism may not actually be a condition that lasts a lifetime. Studies have shown that a substantial number of those diagnosed with autism at a young age stop meeting the criteria for an autism diagnosis when they are older. These findings have could suggest that perhaps there is a possibility for children to outgrow an autism diagnosis.

However, this notion of children growing out of autism doesn't quite tell the full story. A lot of those involved in these studies had between one to two years of various forms of behavioral therapy. The therapy also began when these children were around the age of two.

These findings show the importance of an early autism diagnosis in young children. Those that were diagnosed at a young age were able to receive appropriate professional help which enabled them to mold their behaviors whilst their brains were still developing. It shows the potentially positive impact of early intervention for children given an autism diagnosis and how it can benefit them greatly in the future.

There are also some other reasons why an early diagnosis in a child may be beneficial for them. Some of the benefits include carer benefits for those who are looking after an autistic child who may need extra. Another is a disability allowance which allows parents to spend more time with their children and care for them properly without such a financial burden. The stress that can be put on parents can be relieved with early diagnosis and intervention as well as the appropriate support. These useful ways to help parents look after their child to the best of their ability are delayed when a diagnosis isn't given until the child is much older.

Is An Early Autism Diagnosis Achievable and Effective

Image Credit: Los Muertos Crew on Pexels

A recent study of around 18,500 children that had an autism diagnosis, showed that those who were five years of age or older when they received the diagnosis were significantly more likely to experience developmental and health concerns from as young as nine months old compared to children that were not considered to be on the autism spectrum.

These same children were also much more likely to experience motor and communication problems as well as sensory issues. This can result in a deterioration in the child's social and emotional health.

Further studies have been done to look at whether diagnosing autism at an early age is accurate and achievable. Studies involving newborns with siblings that already had an autism diagnosis, meaning the baby is also at high risk of the diagnosis, found that a lot of these babies displayed similar behavioral symptoms that are synonymous with autistic behaviors. Some of these behaviors included repetition in the way they acted as well as reduced social interaction and engagement from as young as nine months old and up to 18 months.

A recent study of these "high risk of developing autism" babies found that early intervention led by the parents drastically reduced autistic symptoms and behavioral patterns. This shows that not only is early diagnosis achievable but it is effective in helping these children manage their condition as they grow up.

Final Thoughts

It is clear that not enough is being done for children displaying concerning signs at an early age. Delays in a proper diagnosis not only reduce the chances of these children managing the problems that come with autism as they grow up but it also puts strain on the parents that have to deal with the stress on their own.

Early intervention has been shown to improve a child's ability to alter behaviors before their brain fully develops which will help them greatly as an adult. Of course, these methods won't be one hundred percent successful but studies have clearly shown that they can help and therefore should be a priority for children displaying early signs of autism. More needs to be done to help these parents and children and it is clear that the methods discussed are effective and achievable.

