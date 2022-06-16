Left Menu

Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:23 IST
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, the U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday.

Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, is currently experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

