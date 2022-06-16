Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, the U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday.

Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, is currently experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.

